5 Walkable Cities

New York City's enormous subway fleet makes going carless pretty simple. AP Photo /Diane Bondareff

­Nearly 70 percent of New York City dwellers don't own a car [source: America's Walking]. Not surprising since the city scored 83 out of 100 on Walk Score's recent rankings. How can they so easily go about their lives without the average 2.2 cars in the driveway? A combination of fleet and feet.

New York City has 24-hour public transportation connecting its five boroughs and the largest fleet of subway cars in the world. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest American Community Survey, more than 55 percent of New York commuters ride buses, trains and light rail [source: Christie].

­The New York metro area actually has the highest number of walkable urban places in the United States, according to a Brookings Institution survey [source: Leinberger]. Let's look at Midtown Manhattan: In that neighborhood alone there are thousands of residences, hotels, cultural establishments and stores, in addition to the more than 300 million square feet (27 million square meters) of office space -- it's the most walkable neighborhood in America [source: Leinberger].