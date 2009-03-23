Top 5 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day

These New Yorkers celebrated Earth Day 1970 by roller-skating to work. Archive Photos/ ­Getty Images

­Since 1970, people in the United States and countries around the world have been celebrating Earth Day with local events and acts of conservation -- but what about the other 364 days each year? The fossil fuels we rely on for energy release greenhouse gases that are linked to global warming and climate change. If things don't change, global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to rise by nearly 2 percent every year between 2004 and 2030, bringing with them floods, drought, disease and extreme weather [source: EPA]. There are small changes we can make in our lives to reduce our carbon footprints and improve the health of our planet. Have fun celebrating Earth Day, but don't let the calendar stop you from celebrating it in your everyday life.