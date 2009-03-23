Top 5 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day

­If you're a typical American, you use more than your fair share of water. A family of four, for example, uses an average of 400 gallons (1,514 liters) of water every day [source: EPA]. While it may seem like an abundant resource -- roughly 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water, 2.5 percent of which is freshwater -- demands for freshwater are increasing around the world [source: The Global Change Program at University of Michigan].

There are simple ways to conserve water around your home, indoors and out. It's not about making drastic changes in your daily routine but many small changes that add up to a lot of gallons. If you choose a short shower over a bath you'll save nearly 60 gallons (227 liters) of water. Run only full loads in your dishwasher and washing machine. Also, don't put off making little repairs around the house, such as fixing a leaky faucet or toilet. That leaky toilet could be wasting about 200 gallons (757 liters) of water a day [source: EPA].

Outside your home, water your lawn and garden in the early morning; be stingy with fertilizers that can make your lawn thirsty; and consider using gray water techniques as another way to keep the tap turned off.