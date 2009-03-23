Top 5 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day

Replacing your lightbulbs with CFLs will help save energy. Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images

­Practicing home energy efficiency may sound a bit overwhelming but it can be as simple as turning the thermostat down a couple degrees in the winter and up in the summer.

Other ways to conserve household energy include unplugging unused appliances a­nd remembering to turn off the lights when you leave a room. Additionally, we could prevent carbon emissions equivalent to more than 800,000 cars if every American home replaced one incandescent lightbulb with a compact fluorescent (CFL) bulb [source: ENERGY STAR].

­By choosing energy-efficien­t appliances and products you'll not only reduce your ­carbon footprint but you'll also save money. Consider that Energy Star and other energy-efficient products can help trim household energy bills by about 30 percent [source: EPA].