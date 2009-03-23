Top 5 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day

One of the best ways to stick with the Earth Day spirit is through recycling. Christopher Furlong/ ­Getty Images

­Since 1960, the amount of waste generated by a single person has nearly doubled from 2.7 to 4.6 pounds (1.2 to 2.0 kilograms) each day [source: EPA]. Trimming that weight is going to require daily effort from all of us, but luckily there are effortless ways to reduce, reuse and recycle.

­The first step to recycling is to know what can and can't be recycled. Most communities make it easy for us to recycle aluminum, steel, plastic, glass and paper, either curbside or at a community collection center. You may not know that with a little research (do an online search) you can also recycle your old electronics, motor oil and other household waste -- you can even recycle old wine corks. Items not recycled can be reused: rather than throwing away your ill-fitting pants, make regular donations to your local Salvation Army or Goodwill.

