Can we bury our CO2 problem in the ocean?

Humans emit about 6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.

A movement is afoot to begin carbon capture and sequestration programs to contain and store waste carbon dioxide from power plants and ultimately cars and other transport.

One major proposal for storing captured CO 2 is in large bags at the bottom of the ocean.

Each of these massive bags could hold about 160 million metric tons of CO 2 , about two days' worth of global emissions.