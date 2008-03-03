Can we bury our CO2 problem in the ocean?

CO2 Problem: Cheat Sheet
Stuff you need to know:
- Humans emit about 6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.
- A movement is afoot to begin carbon capture and sequestration programs to contain and store waste carbon dioxide from power plants and ultimately cars and other transport.
- One major proposal for storing captured CO2 is in large bags at the bottom of the ocean.
- Each of these massive bags could hold about 160 million metric tons of CO2, about two days' worth of global emissions.
- At these depths, CO2 will convert to a semi-solid state, making it easy to maintain in storage than in a gaseous state.
