Can we bury our CO2 problem in the ocean?

by Josh Clark
CO2 Problem: Cheat Sheet

Stuff you need to know:

  • Humans emit about 6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.
  • A movement is afoot to begin carbon capture and sequestration programs to contain and store waste carbon dioxide from power plants and ultimately cars and other transport.
  • One major proposal for storing captured CO2 is in large bags at the bottom of the ocean.
  • Each of these massive bags could hold about 160 million metric tons of CO2, about two days' worth of global emissions.
  • At these depths, CO2 will convert to a semi-solid state, making it easy to maintain in storage than in a gaseous state.

