How Carbon Footprints Work

Reducing Carbon Footprints
Carbon footprints help people keep track of changes. Because footprints quantify an amount of carbon that increases or decreases based on energy use, they let people know that a new hybrid car or home insulation really does help lower emissions.
Transportation accounts for 33 percent of CO2 emissions in the United States, so many people try to lower their mileage [source: EIA]. Some walk or bike whenever possible; others carpool, take public transport or invest in fuel-efficient cars.
Home energy use accounts for 21 percent of U.S. CO2 emissions, so it helps to have an efficient home. [source: EIA] Setting the thermostat at a moderate temperature and installing good insulation and double-paned windows lowers energy costs while keeping your house comfortable. Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), energy-efficient appliances and green power sources also help lower consumption.
Of course, individual efforts to reduce emissions can go only so far. Cutting CO2 and other greenhouse gases down to safer levels requires significant government regulation. Lessening carbon footprints does, however, let people see where they are and how they can change. Those who think government regulation moves too slowly or who want to accept personal responsibility for their emissions can track their own reductions and alter their individual habits.
To learn more about carbon footprints, global warming and other related topics, please check out the links below.
