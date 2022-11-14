Leading Scientists Name 10 Essential Climate Issues for COP27

" " The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) is the 27th U.N. conference on the topic and is being held Nov. 6 through Nov. 18, 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A new report aims to add further scientific backing to the vast academic literature supporting policy discussion at this year's Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

The report, "10 New Insights in Climate Science," was released by Future Earth, The Earth League, and the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP). It complements the scientific reports issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), according to Mercedes Bustamante, an editorial board member of the report.

"Unlike the IPCC reports, which are not policy prescriptive, the Insights report is openly aimed at policymakers — not just in national governments but also in the local and regional spheres, as well as to those in the private and financial sectors," says Bustamante, an IPCC co-author and systems ecology researcher at the University of Brasília in Brazil.

"The report is based on new knowledge that emerged in the past 12 months ... We start after the COP each year, and the process goes up to the following COP," explains Wendy Broadgate, a global hub director at Future Earth and editorial board member of the report.

The 2022 report includes the expertise of more than 60 researchers from across the globe, as well as of another 15 on the editorial board. "And we pay very close attention to the balances of expertise, gender and geography among authors," Broadgate explains.

From adaptation to finance, here are this year's takeaways.