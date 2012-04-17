How are coating materials getting greener?

The reduction of environmental damage done by coatings sometimes begins before manufacturing even starts. Research into the carbon footprint of coating materials, or the overall amount of climate-affecting carbon dioxide produced in their manufacture, application, transport and disposal, shows that some coatings simply use fewer resources throughout their life cycles. Coatings such as water-based paints and finishes applied by the powder coating process, in which powdered material is sprayed onto a surface and then baked on to form a tough protective barrier, have lower carbon footprints -- and consequently lower environmental impact -- than coatings that must be thinned with chemical solvents before they are sprayed or painted onto the surface. Simply choosing a lower-impact alternative like these is an instant way to improve the green-ness of a project or product.

Likewise, advances in powder coating have made these finishes tougher, meaning that the new-generation coatings can be applied in thinner layers than their predecessors. Thus, less material gets used in the process; not only does this reduce the amount of overspray -- excess powder that doesn't adhere to the surface and has to be cleaned up afterward -- but it also saves money in situations that involve coating large surfaces, such as the metal sides of shipping containers [source: DSM].

Companies that use or produce coating materials are also going green by changing the processes they use to handle coating-related waste. In anodizing, for example, manufacturers can use chemical flocculants that bind the toxic, waterborne aluminum hydroxide into a solid that can be compacted and handled more easily. They may also employ advanced drying technology to remove most of the water from the sludge created by the flocculent. In some cases, this leftover material contains so much aluminum -- which would otherwise go into a landfill or leach into the environment -- that it can be recycled and used in the production of other aluminum products [source: Thomas Publishing Company].

And recycling plays other roles in helping coatings be more earth friendly. For example, latex house paint (see sidebar) is fairly easy to recycle. Paint recyclers collect the paint, filter it and adjust its pH level to stabilize it for future use. It can be blended with new paint, or may simply be resold as a fully recycled product. Since colored latex paint can accept additional pigment, a can of unused paint could be color-adjusted to match a new project, turning what would once be a can of waste into a money-saving, earth-friendly way to protect and beautify your home. Coatings are indeed a huge part of modern life, but their impact on the world around us is shrinking by the day, thanks to science, creativity and a worldwide commitment to preserving our planet [source: California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery].