How Green Pavement Works

While green pavement has promise, it also has several significant drawbacks.

For one thing, pavers can pose a problem for snowplows. Because pavers are not a smooth surface -- pavers can be a plastic honeycomb shape or concrete blocks with spaces in between -- a plow blade can catch on the edge of the plastic or block and rip it up. One way to resolve this problem is to install a roller on the plow blade, which allows the blade to roll over any uneven portions of the pavement.

Porous/permeable pavement is more expensive to install than traditional pavement. Proponents point out, however, that the need for less drainage piping and other storm water management materials can offset that extra expense.

Permeable pavement is also prone to clogging. Its maintenance demands are different from traditional pavement. If not maintained properly (with an industrial vacuum), sand and other fine sediments can block the spaces between pavers. To prevent this problem, the pavement needs to be vacuumed or pressure-washed at least twice a year. (Obviously, if it were used for public roads, governments would have to come up with equipment and manpower to handle its special maintenance requirements.) Sanding for ice during the winter months can contribute to clogging. If left unchecked, clogging will cause storm water and other pollutants to run off, negating the purpose of the installation [sources: Metropolitan Area Planning Council and Stormwater].

In addition, porous pavement isn't as strong as traditional pavement. Consistent pressure, such as heavy vehicle braking, can collapse the pores of the pavement, causing it to fail. Therefore, the pavement is not advised for things like airport runways or highways (especially those with heavy truck traffic). Currently, it is recommended only for flat areas or those with gentle slopes, where constant high-pressure braking is not an issue [source: Government of Nashville]. However, more reinforced versions of permeable pavement are in development.

Green Highways Partnership The (GHP) grew out of the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) efforts to "green" the U.S. highway system. Its goal is to integrate transportation functionality with ecological sustainability. In addition to porous pavements, the GHP calls for the following improvements to our current system: Bioretention swales , which use plants and soil to reduce pollutants in storm runoff

Preservation of forest buffers , which maintain the health of groundwater, as well as provide , which maintain the health of groundwater, as well as provide food and cover to wildlife

Wetland restoration , which also aids in cleansing storm water runoff

Wildlife crossings , in the form of bridges, tunnels and barriers, to reduce the risk of wildlife and vehicular collisions

Soil amendments , a process of restoring the soil to better handle storm runoff

Use of recycled materials in highway construction, to reduce energy required The GHP currently encompasses only the mid-Atlantic states of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. However, the organization hopes to one day grow the GHP into a national certified program [source: GHP].

