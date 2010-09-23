It is not always easy to go green, but we can help. Green your shopping pictures show easy tips on how to change your shopping list and go green. Click on to see pictures on how to green your shopping.
Understand the regulations behind food labeling.
Going to the grocery store? Consider taking public transportation, a greener way to get there.
Be sure to map out the shortest way to get to your shopping outlets. You'll save gas and time.
If you have the room, your backyard could become your own produce aisle!
Consider what you want versus what you need when you find a sale.
Farmers markets are a great way to buy local.
Reuse food containers whenever possible.
Avoid items with excessive packaging or plastic wrap.
Consider the kinds of bags you're using. Paper or plastic? Or both?
Make the most of each shopping trip to avoid return visits.
BYOB! Bring your own bag when you're off to the store.
Going shopping? Bring a friend! And don't meet there -- carpool.
Shopping online is one way to keep your car in the driveway and fewer emissions from the air.
Be sure to buy fish from sellers with responsible practices.
Biking is another great way to map out your shopping plans.
Skipping or cutting back on processed foods would decrease the purchase of packaging such as plastics.
Follow the seasons! Buying in-season probably means you're purchasing locally, cutting the need for the kind of manufactured produce that can handle being trucked across country.