What is Superfund Redevelopment?

Whether it's a contaminated or already decontaminated site, the process of Superfund Redevelopment can be complicated, frustrating and slow. Nevertheless, the communities' economies will continue to suffer if the land does not return to use. Let's take a look at the factors involved in the overall Superfund program:

Investigation of the site: When a community discovers that a piece of land contains toxic waste, it reports that discovery to the National Priorities List, and investigations and soil tests follow to reveal details about the degree, kind and source of the contamination. : When a community discovers that a piece of land contains toxic waste, it reports that discovery to the EPA . The EPA places the site on what's known as the, and investigations and soil tests follow to reveal details about the degree, kind and source of the contamination.

Funding the cleanup: The investigation gives the EPA clues as to which manufacturing companies could be Potentially Responsible Parties (PRPs). The EPA uses its federally bestowed power to require PRPs to pay for these specific cleanups. However, this often leads to liability arguments that make their way to court.

Planning reuse: Deciding exactly how the site will be used is important because, although cleanups make the sites safe, not all cleaned sites are clean enough for all uses. For example, the land may require digging restrictions, or it may be unsuitable for residential development. Investigations offer clues as to the potential scope of healthy reuse options. Depending on the preferences of the community and the post-cleanup safety, sites can provide land for stores, sports fields, wildlife reserves and industrial buildings, among other things.

Working together: The EPA must work in conjunction with a variety of parties to help the process run smoothly -- usually local organizations such as governments and potential developers. Disagreements among different organizations may cause headaches.

Cleanup: Not all cleanups are alike, and various methods may be used to make the land safe for reuse. Methods include: temporarily removing the soil for treatment, permanently removing the soil for safe disposal, recycling toxic material for other uses after treatment, employing microorganisms or plants to naturally stabilize the waste, or merely leaving the toxic waste there and safely covering it up.

Overcoming the public's misconceptions: When a community discovers toxic waste, the local media throws a spotlight on the problem. After years in the limelight, the site gains a certain stigma, and people remain hesitant to use the land even after it's safe again. Therefore, the EPA faces the difficult task of informing and convincing the public that the land is now safe. They also have to sell the same idea to potential developers, in hopes they'll build on the land. So it's a long-term process.

One obstacle with Superfund Redevelopment is that prospective developers fear cleanup liability. Developers that are interested in purchasing the land worry they'll be held responsible for cleanup costs. Now, these developers can qualify for status under law as a bona fide prospective purchaser. This status protects the developers and prevents them from having to pay for the decontamination of land that was toxic before they purchased it.

Forging Friendships with Redevelopment The SRI has formed partnerships with such organizations as the U.S. Soccer Foundation and even the Academy of Model Aeronautics to find new uses for Superfund sites. These partnerships have helped turn many unused sites into soccer fields or space for model airplane flying.

