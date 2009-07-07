Top 5 Energy-efficient Computer Monitors

A regular monitor uses about 25 percent more energy than the CPU. Photo courtesy of WhiteHouse.gov

The huge, 30-inch (76-centimeter) monitors used by designers and many technophiles are notorious energy suckers. But a bunch of them have achieved Energy Star 4.0 ratings, which means they meet certain criteria:

In active mode, they consume a relatively small amount of electricity (a maximum value determined by a display's size and resolution).*

In sleep mode, they consume no more than 4 watts of electricity.*

In off mode, they consume no more than 2 watts of electricity.*

*These criteria have been upgraded for version 5.0, which takes effect at the end of 2009. In the new criteria, sleep cannot exceed 2 watts and off cannot exceed 1 watt. For details, see Energy Star Program Requirements for Displays .)

For those looking for a really big computer screen, one of the best choices is the Samsung SyncMaster 305T. It consumes a super-low 65.5 watts in active mode. In sleep, it draws 0.93 watts, and it draws 0.71 watts in off [source: Energy Star].

Advertisement

For comparison, the 30-inch Dell 3008WFP, which is also Energy Star-qualified and features the same resolution as the Samsung, draws 108.7 watts in active, 1.9 in sleep, and 0.73 in off.

Additional monitor specifications for the Samsung SyncMaster 305T:

Size: 30-inch diagonal

Type: TFT LCD

Resolution: 2560x1600

Contrast ratio: 1,000:1

Brightness: 400cd/m2

Response time: 6 milliseconds (ms)

List price: $2,449*

*source: Amazon

Up next: A more manageable monitor for the rest of us.