Top 5 Energy-efficient Computer Monitors

For regular home use, most people go for a monitor screen ranging from 15 inches to 22 inches (38 to 56 centimeters). The Philips 150S7 is a 15-inch monitor -- it also consumes less energy in active mode than any other monitor on our list.

According to Energy Star, the 150S7 LCD monitor draws 12.8 watts while in use. In both sleep and off modes, it uses 0.8 watts.

How impressive is that? The 0.8 watts is good -- it's well below the Energy Star maximum. But it's not extraordinary. The 12.8 watts in active, though, is something to write home about. For comparison, the comparable energy-efficient ViewSonic VG510s draws 22 watts in active (and 0.82 watts in both sleep and off).

More Philips 150S7 specs:

Size: 15-inch diagonal

Type: TFT LCD

Resolution: 1024x768

Contrast ratio: 500:1

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Response time: 12 ms

Price: $249*

* source: Philips

Up next: a wide-screen.