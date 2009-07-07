Top 5 Energy-efficient Computer Monitors

With an 18.5-inch (47-centimeter) screen and 16:9 aspect ratio, the Lenovo D185 is ideal for watching movies and other widescreen-format video. It also uses a lot fewer watts than models with similar features.

Energy Star rates the Lenovo at 13.8 watts in active mode. For comparison, the Envision 831S, also Energy Star-compliant, comes in at almost twice that, with an active power draw of 26.4 watts. The Lenovo also scores very well in sleep and off modes -- 0.44 and 0.33 watts, respectively. (The Envision uses 0.66 and 0.44, which not too shabby, either.)

Additional specs for the Lenovo D185 Wide:

Size: 18.5-inch diagonal

Type: TFT LCD

Resolution: 1366x768

Contrast ratio: 1,000:1

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Response time: 5 ms

List price: $199*

*source: Lenovo

