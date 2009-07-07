Science
Top 5 Energy-efficient Computer Monitors

by Julia Layton
3

Lenovo D185 Wide

With an 18.5-inch (47-centimeter) screen and 16:9 aspect ratio, the Lenovo D185 is ideal for watching movies and other widescreen-format video. It also uses a lot fewer watts than models with similar features.

Energy Star rates the Lenovo at 13.8 watts in active mode. For comparison, the Envision 831S, also Energy Star-compliant, comes in at almost twice that, with an active power draw of 26.4 watts. The Lenovo also scores very well in sleep and off modes -- 0.44 and 0.33 watts, respectively. (The Envision uses 0.66 and 0.44, which not too shabby, either.)

Additional specs for the Lenovo D185 Wide:

  • Size: 18.5-inch diagonal
  • Type: TFT LCD
  • Resolution: 1366x768
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000:1
  • Brightness: 250 cd/m2
  • Response time: 5 ms
  • List price: $199*
  • *source: Lenovo

Up next: a higher resolution in a smaller screen.

Contrast Ratio and Response Time

Contrast ratio is the ratio of the light intensity of the brightest color to the light intensity of the darkest color displayed. A higher contrast ratio provides better color distinction.

Response time indicates how quickly the monitor switches pixels on and off based on new data. Fast response time is crucial for watching video and especially for playing video games.

