Top 5 Energy-efficient Computer Monitors

The eMachines E17T6W is a widescreen monitor with a 17-inch (43-centimeter) screen. It boasts a nice 1440x900 resolution and an 8-millisecond response time, which is more than sufficient for movies and games [source: TechSpot].

It also boasts great Energy Star efficiency numbers. It draws 16.4 watts in active, 0.68 in sleep and 0.63 in off. Compare that to the Olidata ES678, with comparable image specs and an Energy Star certification, which consumes 35 watts in active, 2 watts in sleep and 1 watt when it's off.

Advertisement

Additional specifications for the eMachines E17T6W:

Size: 17-inch diagonal

Type: TFT LCD

Resolution: 1440x900

Contrast ratio: 600:1

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Response time: 8 ms

List price: $140*

*source: eMachines

Up next: A monitor with some of the lowest sleep and off numbers out there.