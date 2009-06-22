Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Environmental Science
  4. Green Technology
  5. Sustainable Technologies
  6. Sustainable Technologies at Home

Top 5 Energy-efficient Computers

by Maria Trimarchi
2

Apple 17-inch MacBook Pro

The Apple MacBook Pro is Energy Star 5.0 compliant.
The Apple MacBook Pro is Energy Star 5.0 compliant.
Tim Graham/Getty Images

For those in the market for something small and shiny -- and green -- take a look at Apple's 17-inch MacBook Pro. This laptop boasts Energy Star 5.0 compliance and a gold EPEAT rating. The MacBook shines when it comes to reducing environmental impact. It's made out of glass and aluminum (both recyclable materials); is free from mercury, arsenic, PVC and brominated flame retardants; and it uses 35 percent less consumer packaging than its predecessor.

Apple estimates that the 17-inch MacBook uses about 1,499 pounds (680 kilograms) of CO2e (Carbon Dioxide Equivalence, which measures the CO2 emissions potential during a specific period of time) total through its entire lifespan, from production and transportation to consumer use and recycling [source: Apple].

Advertisement

Prefer to work on something larger than a laptop? Apple's iMac is an integrated desktop -- an all-in-one system -- that also rates the Energy Star label and EPEAT gold. When you're ready to upgrade, take advantage of Apple's product take back and recycling programs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What Do the Numbers Inside Recycling Symbols on Plastic Items Mean?

How FIPEL Bulbs Work

How Water-powered Clocks Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement