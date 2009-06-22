Top 5 Energy-efficient Computers

The Apple MacBook Pro is Energy Star 5.0 compliant. Tim Graham/ Getty Images

For those in the market for something small and shiny -- and green -- take a look at Apple's 17-inch MacBook Pro. This laptop boasts Energy Star 5.0 compliance and a gold EPEAT rating. The MacBook shines when it comes to reducing environmental impact. It's made out of glass and aluminum (both recyclable materials); is free from mercury, arsenic, PVC and brominated flame retardants; and it uses 35 percent less consumer packaging than its predecessor.

Apple estimates that the 17-inch MacBook uses about 1,499 pounds (680 kilograms) of CO 2 e (Carbon Dioxide Equivalence, which measures the CO 2 emissions potential during a specific period of time) total through its entire lifespan, from production and transportation to consumer use and recycling [source: Apple].

Prefer to work on something larger than a laptop? Apple's iMac is an integrated desktop -- an all-in-one system -- that also rates the Energy Star label and EPEAT gold. When you're ready to upgrade, take advantage of Apple's product take back and recycling programs.