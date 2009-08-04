Top 5 Green Gadgets

Solar cookers are inexpensive and simple to make -- most require only cardboard, foil and a pot. Solar Cookers International

Solar cookers are exactly what they sound like: devices that harness the power of the sun to cook tasty dishes. The lack of smoke means that you're not polluting the environment or your lungs, and you'll save money on coals and wood. For their convenience, cost and lack of an environmental footprint, they've also been promoted as potentially beneficial for the developing world.

There are several solar ovens on the market, and the Sun Baked Solar Oven is one of the more impressive we've seen. This metal and glass device -- which includes a sundial -- allows you to cook food without using electricity or burning materials. Other fine solar cookers include the SOS Sport or the SOUL solar oven, although the Sun Baked oven appears more versatile than the other two.

Advertisement

The Baja BBQ Firepack is not quite as green as a solar oven, but it's a step in the right direction. It's a paper-pulp container that contains 2 pounds (907 grams) of charcoal, which is actually fairly environmentally friendly. Instead of burning charcoal with lighter fluid, which releases Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere, simply light the Firepack's packaging and soon enough it'll burn away, leaving you with hot coals perfect for cooking.

And while you're outside, why not use Garden Solar Insect Zappers as an electricity- and smoke-free method of keeping bugs away?