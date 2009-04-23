5 Green Mobile Apps

With BreadCrumbz, you can share your favorite pathways with others. iStockphoto /AVTG

Want to explore a city, find new trails in the woods or just find your way to a local park? You may want to give the Android application called BreadCrumbz a try. The basic idea behind BreadCrumbz is simple: Users can create maps to locations using the GPS receiver and camera in their Android devices. It's a combination of mapmaking and dynamic photo geotagging. The application even makes it easy for users to share their maps with other people.

If you download the BreadCrumbz application, you'll be able to browse maps and follow them to interesting locations. Because the maps can incorporate photos, it's much easier to spot landmarks and avoid getting lost. You can use the maps to find the most direct routes to locations, or log pathways that are pedestrian-friendly. You can even use it while exploring an old trail in the woods to help others take the same journey.

Advertisement

By taking the guesswork out of navigation, BreadCrumbz can help you save time, and maybe even fuel, while you make your way to your destination. Best of all, the application is free!