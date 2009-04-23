5 Green Mobile Apps

Buy the application A Real Tree and you'll help fight global warming one tree at a time. iStockphoto /hidesy

One enormous environmental issue is deforestation. We're losing thousands of miles of forests each year. The Apple iPhone application called A Real Tree helps users fight back. The developers of A Real Tree have partnered with organizations like Sustainable Harvest International and Trees For the Future. These organizations plant trees in several nations, including Nicaragua, Haiti, India and Honduras. Every time someone purchases A Real Tree, one of these organizations will literally plant a tree.

The application consists of a simple image of a cartoon tree as it springs to life before your eyes. By experimenting with different gestures and motions, you can make a bird fly or cause flowers to drift in the breeze. According to the developers, more functionality will come to the app in the future.

The application is only 99 cents and can be found in the iPhone apps store. So, for less than a dollar, you can plant a tree and help fight global warming.