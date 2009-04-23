5 Green Mobile Apps

Ecorio helps you track your carbon footprint and gives you suggestions on how you can reduce it. iStockphoto /sweetym

When Google unveiled the HTC G1, the company took the opportunity to show off a few innovative applications created by independent developers. One of those was Ecorio. Ecorio helps you track the carbon footprint you create through your everyday travels. As you move around, Ecorio keeps track of where you are. You can even use it to plan trips and it will help you select the most environmentally-friendly routes.

Ecorio consults Google Transit to determine the best method to get to your destination with the smallest impact on the environment. As you move around, Ecorio calculates your carbon footprint and even offers suggestions on how to reduce it in the future. One feature permits you to compare your results to the average American carbon footprint. And Ecorio allows you to purchase carbon offsets from your phone to help soothe your conscience and support green initiatives.

Finally, Ecorio has a feature called "Inspire" that connects you to the Ecorio community. You can share your experiences and help others find ways to travel in an environmentally-friendly way. You can also use it to arrange car pool groups with other commuters.

The Ecorio application launched with the HTC G1 and is available for free in the Google app marketplace.