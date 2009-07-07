Top 5 Green Mobile Phones

Sony Ericsson is making some pretty far-reaching changes in its handsets. The company has stated that it plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its entire body of products by 15 percent by 2015, and the C901 GreenHeart is a step in that direction [source: LCE].

Manufacturing and using the phone, according to Sony, results in 15 percent fewer CO 2 emissions compared to other Sony models [source: LCE]. It achieves this reduction through a variety of eco-friendly features, including a casing made of 50 percent recycled plastic, electronic instead of paper user manuals, and a lower-energy display. Sony also painted the phone using water-based (instead of solvent-based) paint and created a 100-percent-recycled-plastic headset to go along with it.

Advertisement

Some other, non-environmental features:

Size: 4.1 x 1.8 x 0.5 inches (105 x 45 x 13 millimeters)

Weight: 3.8 ounces (107 grams)

Display size: 2.2 inches (5.6 centimeters)

Camera: 5 megapixels, 16x zoom

Built-in functions: GPS, media player, Bluetooth, Internet

Onboard memory: 120 MB

The C901 GreenHeart is scheduled for release by the end of 2009.

Up next: an alternative-energy phone.