Top 5 Green Mobile Phones

Motorola's Renew is "carbon neutral." Photo courtesy of Motorola

Motorola has come up with a phone it's touting as "carbon neutral." The neutrality doesn't come so much from the way the Motorola W233 is built, although the phone does boast some nice green features.

For one thing, the phone's casing is made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles. And according to the company, producing the Renew requires 20 percent less energy than producing some other Motorola models [source: Ganapati]. The Renew conserves paper, too with its smaller packaging, which is made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled paper.

The "carbon neutral" feature is more about Motorola than it is about the phone. Motorola buys carbon offsets to cover the emissions produced in the production, distribution and use of the Renew throughout its lifetime. And the phone ships with a pre-paid envelope for recycling the handset when that lifetime is over.

Some additional specs:

Size: 4.3 x 1.8 x .6 inches (109.2 x 45.7 x 15.2 millimeter)

Weight: 2.9 ounces (82.2 grams)

Display size: 1.6 inches (4 centimeters)

Camera: None

Built-in functions: MP3 Player, Internet

Onboard memory: <64 MB

Up next, a solar phone that's fully solar.