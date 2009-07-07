Top 5 Green Mobile Phones

All of the phones we've looked at so far are green by choice, following a trend toward building devices that are less damaging to the Earth and human health. The ZTE Coral 200 Solar is green by necessity. It's designed for "off the grid" areas where plugging in to recharge a phone is not really an option.

The Coral 200 is totally solar. A built-in solar panel recharges the phone's battery. It doesn't have many bells and whistles -- it's a pretty basic phone for basic service needs -- but for 2 billion people with limited access to conventional electricity, it's an ideal mobile phone.

Jamaica's DigiOrder Web site reports the phone comes with 16 ringtones and weighs 2.3 ounces (64 grams) [source: DigiOrder]. Beyond that, specs and features are mostly unknown at this point. The Coral 200 should be available in limited markets in the second half of 2009.

