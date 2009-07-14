5 Myths About Green Technology

Green technology is a broad term that gets tossed around a lot these days. Some people say green technology will save our planet from climate change. Others say green technology will generate new jobs and help the economy. Green technology isn't a magic potion, though. It instead consists of the methods, materials and techniques used for everything from generating energy to manufacturing nontoxic products. Green technology is the solar panel on your roof or the cell phone in your pocket.

No agency regulates which products can claim to be "green," and there are no official guidelines out there to define what "green" means. Here we're going to look at green tech myths that consumers -- all of us -- are most likely to encounter when trying to make green changes in our high-tech lives. When buying a new computer you likely consider the price. But do you consider if it's made with recycled materials, designed to be recycled (or reused), consumes less energy and generates minimal waste and toxic emissions?