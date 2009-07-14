5 Myths About Green Technology

Sometimes an investment in green technology -- like solar panels -- saves money in the long run. Joe Raedle/ Getty Images

Well, actually this one is true in many instances -- or it at least feels true. Take into consideration, though, the money you'll save in other areas when investing in green tech. Will installing solar panels on your roof save on money you would have spent on home heating fuel? Before crossing green tech options off your list because they pinch your pocket, calculate how they'll impact your budget over the long haul. The cost savings over time will sometimes outweigh the extra dollars spent on the initial purchase.

And what if it is more expensive? A study done by Forrester Research found that 12 percent of Americans (that's about 25 million people) are willing to pay more for energy-efficient electronics from environmentally friendly companies [source: America.gov].