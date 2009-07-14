Science
5 Myths About Green Technology

by Maria Trimarchi
4

It Will Use Less Energy

While green technology is paving the way to less energy usage, even the most eco-friendly computer, washer and dryer or light bulb doesn't have the energy-saving power that you do: Use less energy by turning things off.

Computers are a good example of this. Depending on when you purchased your computer it may or may not consume less energy than those manufactured just a few years ago. New computers sold with the Energy Star seal are capable of using up to 70 percent less energy because they ship with power management settings that adjust energy consumption. That is, if you use them.

Video Gaming

More than 40 percent of American homes own at least one videogame console. Without easy-to-use power management features, gamers are consuming about 16 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually -- about the same as the entire city of San Diego. [source: Natural Resources Defense Council]

