5 Myths About Green Technology

A computer company may make considerations for, say, take-back programs and power management but what about the materials used to make the computer itself? Seventy-five percent of the environmental damage -- including material selection and manufacturing emissions -- happens before you power it up for the very first time [source: Wray].

Most computer equipment is made with metals and materials that are hazardous to people and to the environment -- mercury, cadmium, chromium VI and brominated flame retardants to name a few -- and while some companies have pledged to remove those materials from the manufacturing process, they don't have to do so to call their product green.