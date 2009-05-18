Top 10 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic

Liquid wood is made from a byproduct of paper mills, like the one pictured. AP Photo /Jim Cole

Next up is a promising new bioplastic, or biopolymer, called liquid wood. Biopolymers fake it; these materials look, feel and act just like plastic but, unlike petroleum-based plastic, they're biodegradable. This particular biopolymer comes from pulp-based lignin, a renewable resource.

Manufacturers mix lignin, a byproduct of paper mills, with water, and then expose the mixture to serious heat and pressure to create a moldable composite material that's strong and nontoxic. German researchers have incorporated this plastic substitute into a variety of items including toys, golf tees and even hi-fi speaker boxes.

Because it's made of wood, it can be recycled as wood, too.