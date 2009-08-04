Top 5 Things You Can Do to Compute Greener

The monitor is the single biggest drainer of power in you computer setup. Photo courtesy of WhiteHouse.gov

More than any other single computer component, the monitor is a power drain. In a typical system, the monitor accounts for at least half the entire energy draw [source: ACEEE]. So if you have the means to upgrade to a more efficient monitor, that's the way to go for real energy savings.

The difference between a high-efficiency and a low-efficiency model can be pretty drastic. Even the difference between two efficient, Energy Star-qualified monitors can be pretty mind-blowing. For example, the Philips 150S7, a 15-inch flat panel, uses 12.8 watts in Active mode. The ViewSonic VG510s, also a 15-inch flat, consumes almost twice that: 22 watts. And both are Energy Star monitors.

Advertisement

Both consume about 0.8 watts in sleep mode, though, which is low, even by Energy Star standards. Sleep energy use is often where you'll see the biggest difference between high- and low-efficiency monitors. And since (if you activate your power-saving modes) your computer will be spending lots of time asleep, upgrading to an Energy Star monitor with a super-low sleep wattage makes a lot of energy sense.

For more information on energy-efficient computing and related topics, look over the links below.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

Sources

Hewitt, Ben. "Optimize Computer Energy Settings and Save 50%." The Daily Green. March 26, 2008.http://www.thedailygreen.com/green-homes/blogs/diy-hacks/computer-settings-energy-efficiency-460325?src=rss

Home Office and Home Electronics. Energy Savers.http://www1.eere.energy.gov/consumer/tips/home_office.html

Layton, Julia. "Top 5 Energy-efficient Computer Monitors." HowStuffWorks.com.https://www.howstuffworks.com/earth/green-technology/sustainable/home/5-energy-efficient-computer-monitors.htm

Monitors/Displays. Energy Star.http://www.energystar.gov/index.cfm?fuseaction=find_a_product.showProductGroup&pgw_code=MO

Pash, Adam. "Easy Ways to Go green With Your Computer." LifeHacker. April 22, 2008.http://lifehacker.com/382319/easy-ways-to-go-green-with-your-computer

When to Turn Off Personal Computers. Energy Savers.http://www.energysavers.gov/your_home/appliances/index.cfm/mytopic=10070

Won, Brian. "Ars System Guide special: it's easy being green." Ars Technica. Feb. 24, 2008.http://arstechnica.com/hardware/guides/2008/02/guide-200802-green.ars