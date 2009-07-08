Top 5 Ways to Cut Printer Waste

Make sure a recycling bin is nearby for everyone in the office. iStockphoto.com /Spiderstock

Don't buy new ink and toner cartridges each time you run out. You'll condemn all of those used cartridges to centuries spent sitting in landfills. Buy recycled toner cartridges and remanufactured ink cartridges. Refill your cartridges instead of buying new ones. If you absolutely have to get new cartridges, drop off the old ones at a cartridge recycler. Many business retailers and printer companies have print-cartridge recycling programs in place.

Buy only recycled paper, and recycle the paper you use. Make sure everyone at your company has an easily accessible recycling bin near his or her desk and printer.

If you accidentally print pages that are blank or have minimal text on them, turn them over and stick them back in the printer to be used again. Or, cut those pages into small pieces and use them as scrap paper. You can even use padding compound to make your own scratch pads.