How the Husqvarna Automower Solar Hybrid Works

The mower's 12-watt solar photovoltaic solar cell panel keeps it running fuel-free. Photo courtesy of Husqvarna

All of the mower's settings are managed through an LCD control panel that's housed under the solar cell panel. This is where the mower's settings are customized: The clock, operating mode, mowing hours and program selection (movement patterns) are all programmable. The control panel also displays the battery status and the settings for the mower's anti-theft alarm.

Yes, this little mower is theft-protected, making it safe to program for mowing the lawn while you're not home. Additionally a 4-digit PIN code is set by the owner and required to operate the mower.

It's the novelty not the noise that will draw attention to the automower -- the machine is actually fairly quiet for a mower. The automower's noise level ranks around 63 decibels (dB), quieter than a conventional power lawn mower's noise level of 90 to 100 dB. By comparison, breathing is about 10 dB and a jet taking off hits upward of 150 dB. The Husqvarna is closer to the sound of a hair dryer (70 dB) [source: Dangerous Decibels].

Maintaining the automower is important for good performance. Its battery is maintenance-free and lasts for about 1 to 3 years depending on usage. In addition to regular cleanings, its blade disc and skid plate should be checked and serviced about every 1 to 2 months. Servicing the mower's blades depends on how often you use the mower and the conditions it mows in, including the size of the yard, type of grass and whether or not your yard has leaves, stones, toys or other such items.

When it's not in use, hang the Husqvarna on the available wall mount for indoor storage.

