Science
How Solar Air Conditioners Work

by Maria Trimarchi

Concerns about Solar Air Conditioners

For those looking to replace their conventional air conditioning with a greener option, solar-powered absorption chillers do offer reduced energy consumption but will increase a home's water consumption. By design, chillers need to be hooked up to a water line or water storage tank, making them a little less green than the hybrid solar-powered air conditioners that run on solar energy and battery power.

And no matter which style you prefer, a solar-powered air conditioner unit is going to cost you. It's not as much as installing solar panels on your roof, but compared to medium-sized conventional window air conditioning units that typically sell in the hundreds of dollars, a solar-powered system will cost you a few thousand plus installation fees. Chillers will also need to be hooked up to a water line. However, the cost savings to the planet and to your wallet in the long run could be encouragement enough.

For more information on solar air conditioners and loads of other green technology topics, look at the links below.

Prius Technology

Toyota has redesigned its Prius with a solar-powered ventilation system that keeps the car cool while it's parked -- no more returning to a molten-hot car after it's been parked in the sun all day. The system is mounted on the roof (it comes as part of the solar roof package) and is basically a fan powered by a solar panel. The fan circulates air in and out of the cabin and reduces cabin temps to about that of the outside ambient temperature.

