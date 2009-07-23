How Solar Air Conditioners Work

Concerns about Solar Air Conditioners
For those looking to replace their conventional air conditioning with a greener option, solar-powered absorption chillers do offer reduced energy consumption but will increase a home's water consumption. By design, chillers need to be hooked up to a water line or water storage tank, making them a little less green than the hybrid solar-powered air conditioners that run on solar energy and battery power.
And no matter which style you prefer, a solar-powered air conditioner unit is going to cost you. It's not as much as installing solar panels on your roof, but compared to medium-sized conventional window air conditioning units that typically sell in the hundreds of dollars, a solar-powered system will cost you a few thousand plus installation fees. Chillers will also need to be hooked up to a water line. However, the cost savings to the planet and to your wallet in the long run could be encouragement enough.
For more information on solar air conditioners and loads of other green technology topics, look at the links below.
