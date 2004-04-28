How F/A-18s Work

The Hornet comes in six models designated by letters A through F. The most formidable of these models is the newest design: the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Model E takes a single pilot while the F has a second seat for a weapons system officer. The Super Hornet is a multi-mission strike fighter like the regular Hornet, but it comes equipped with some pretty impressive upgrades (with half as many parts):

4.2 feet (1.3 meters) longer than earlier Hornets

25 percent larger wing area

33 percent more internal fuel

35 percent higher thrust supplied by F414-GE-400 Engines

41 percent greater mission range

50 percent more endurance

Two additional weapon stations for carrying additional ordnance

Increased flexibility to mix air-to-air and/or air-to-ground ordnance

Complete complement of "smart" weapons such as Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) and Joint Stand-off Weaponry (JSOW)

Increased load capacity: 17,750 pounds (8,032 kg) of external load

Two additional wing tip stations

Four inboard wing stations for carrying extra fuel tanks or air-to-ground weapons

Two nacelle fuselage stations for carrying sensor pods

All-weather, air-to-air radar and a control system for accurate delivery of conventional or guided weapons

One centerline station for carrying extra fuel or air-to-ground weapons

Cockpit upgrades: a touch-sensitive, up-front control display; a larger, liquid crystal multipurpose color display; and a new engine fuel display