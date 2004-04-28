How F/A-18s Work

The Super Hornet
The Hornet comes in six models designated by letters A through F. The most formidable of these models is the newest design: the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Model E takes a single pilot while the F has a second seat for a weapons system officer. The Super Hornet is a multi-mission strike fighter like the regular Hornet, but it comes equipped with some pretty impressive upgrades (with half as many parts):
- 4.2 feet (1.3 meters) longer than earlier Hornets
- 25 percent larger wing area
- 33 percent more internal fuel
- 35 percent higher thrust supplied by F414-GE-400 Engines
- 41 percent greater mission range
- 50 percent more endurance
- Two additional weapon stations for carrying additional ordnance
- Increased flexibility to mix air-to-air and/or air-to-ground ordnance
- Complete complement of "smart" weapons such as Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) and Joint Stand-off Weaponry (JSOW)
- Increased load capacity: 17,750 pounds (8,032 kg) of external load
- Two additional wing tip stations
- Four inboard wing stations for carrying extra fuel tanks or air-to-ground weapons
- Two nacelle fuselage stations for carrying sensor pods
- All-weather, air-to-air radar and a control system for accurate delivery of conventional or guided weapons
- One centerline station for carrying extra fuel or air-to-ground weapons
- Cockpit upgrades: a touch-sensitive, up-front control display; a larger, liquid crystal multipurpose color display; and a new engine fuel display
Super Hornets in formation
Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Defense