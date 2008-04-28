Fallout Shelter Pictures

Fallout shelters were once all the rage during the height of the Cold War in America. This gallery depicts some of the most common features of fallout shelters.

J.R. Eyerman/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images Construction of combined underground school and fallout shelter.

William F. Campbell/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images The fallout shelter triangle, not to be confused with the symbol for radiation.

Mervyn Penrose Rands/Getty Images A Nuclear Fallout Shelter sign in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pictorial Parade/Getty Images Illustration of a pre-fabricated steel and concrete family fallout shelter from the Cold War era in the early 1960s.

FEMA An example of the direction dangerous nuclear fallout could travel after the even of an attack.

2008 HowStuffWorks A pole-covered trench.