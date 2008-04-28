Fallout Shelter Pictures

Fallout shelters were once all the rage during the height of the Cold War in America. This gallery depicts some of the most common features of fallout shelters.
Construction of combined underground school and fallout shelter.
The fallout shelter triangle, not to be confused with the symbol for radiation.
A Nuclear Fallout Shelter sign in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Illustration of a pre-fabricated steel and concrete family fallout shelter from the Cold War era in the early 1960s.
An example of the direction dangerous nuclear fallout could travel after the even of an attack.
A pole-covered trench.
This photo taken in 1970 shows a French nuclear bomb test at Mururoa, French Polynesia. Researchers have established a link between France\'s nuclear tests over the Pacific Ocean in the late 1960s and the high incidence of thyroid cancer in Polynesia.