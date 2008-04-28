Science
Fallout Shelter Pictures

by Rick Mayda

Fallout shelters were once all the rage during the height of the Cold War in America. This gallery depicts some of the most common features of fallout shelters.

J.R. Eyerman/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

Construction of combined underground school and fallout shelter.

William F. Campbell/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

The fallout shelter triangle, not to be confused with the symbol for radiation.

Mervyn Penrose Rands/Getty Images

A Nuclear Fallout Shelter sign in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pictorial Parade/Getty Images

Illustration of a pre-fabricated steel and concrete family fallout shelter from the Cold War era in the early 1960s.

FEMA

An example of the direction dangerous nuclear fallout could travel after the even of an attack.

2008 HowStuffWorks

A pole-covered trench.

AFP/Getty Images

This photo taken in 1970 shows a French nuclear bomb test at Mururoa, French Polynesia. Researchers have established a link between France\'s nuclear tests over the Pacific Ocean in the late 1960s and the high incidence of thyroid cancer in Polynesia.

