How Flamethrowers Work

French soldiers make a gas and flame attack on German trenches in Flanders, Belgium, during WWI. Photo courtesy NARA

In World War I, the German army rediscovered the flamethrower and added it to their arsenal (in a new and improved form). By World War II, forces on both sides used a range of flamethrower weapons on the battlefield.

The most impressive innovation was the handheld flamethrower. This long, gun-type weapon has an attached fuel tank that soldiers can carry on their back.