How the Guardian Anti-missile System Works

One of the greatest threats to military and commercial aircraft is a missile fired from a single-operator rocket launcher known as a Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS).

Missiles fired from MANPADS are guided for their entire flight, making them especially lethal. Seekers in these systems operate in specific bands of the electromagnetic spectrum, either infrared or ultraviolet.

The Guardian anti-missile system is a technology designed by Northrop Grumman Corporation to detect and foil missile attacks launched against aircraft by terrorists located on the ground.