How the Guardian Anti-missile System Works

Guardian Anti-missile System: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know:
- One of the greatest threats to military and commercial aircraft is a missile fired from a single-operator rocket launcher known as a Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS).
- Missiles fired from MANPADS are guided for their entire flight, making them especially lethal. Seekers in these systems operate in specific bands of the electromagnetic spectrum, either infrared or ultraviolet.
- The Guardian anti-missile system is a technology designed by Northrop Grumman Corporation to detect and foil missile attacks launched against aircraft by terrorists located on the ground.
- Guardian is a Directional Infrared Countermeasure. It contains one system to detect the ultraviolet energy of an incoming missile and a second system to disable the missile by firing a beam of infrared energy at the missile’s seeker.