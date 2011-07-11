You can make a super powerful electromagnet in less than half of an hour. All you need are a few things that you probably have around your garage. [source: JLAB] Here's how to make an electromagnet.

What you need:

Large iron nail, approximately 3 inches (8 centimeters) long

Approximately 3 feet (91 centimeters) of thinly coated copper wire

A new D battery

Wire strippers

Tape

Small magnetic objects, such as paper clips or thumbtacks

Here's what to do: