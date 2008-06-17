How IARPA Works

When I got the assignment to write about the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, or IARPA, I was initially concerned that I wouldn't be able to dig up enough information on the fledging intelligence operation. But I quickly learned that, while the spy community is hush-hush on the group's classified activities, plenty of information remains out in the open as well. So, though I couldn't obtain details like the official amount of federal government funding allocated to IARPA, its Web site, as well as interviews with its director, Lisa Porter, and other government officials, clued me in to how that funding would be used. And what's the most exciting IARPA project in this non-tech-savvy writer's book? Two words: quantum computers.
Sources
- Adee, Sally. "Q&A With: IARPA Director Lisa Porter." Spectrum. May 2008. (June 4, 2008) http://www.spectrum.ieee.org/may08/6208
- Bush, Rita and Kisiel, Kenneth. "Information & Behavior Exploitation in Virtual Worlds. Nov. 29, 2007. (June 4, 2008) http://blog.wired.com/27bstroke6/files/info_exploitation_in_virtual_ worldsiarpanov071.pdf
- Butler, Amy. "An Intelligence Approach." Aviation Week & Space Technology. Jan. 14, 2008.
- Fein, Geoff. "Director, National Intelligence Set To Launch New Intel Research Activity." C41 News. May 24, 2007. (June 4, 2008)
- Lawlor, Maryann. "Igniting a Technical Renaissance." Signal. October 2007.
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence. "Data Mining Report." February 2008. (June 4, 2008) http://www.fas.org/irp/dni/datamining.pdf
- Porter, Lisa. "Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA)." May 2008. (June 4, 2008) http://www.umresearch.umd.edu/seminar_series/IARPA_overview_UMD.pdf
- Shrader, Katherine. "Cloaking device? Spy-tech unit is working on it." The Associated Press. May 31, 2007. (June 4, 2008) http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/18963401/
- Weinberger, Sharon. "Introducing Iarpa: It's Like Darpa, But for Spies." March 24, 2008. (June 4, 2008) http://www.wired.com/politics/security/magazine/16-04/st_alphageek