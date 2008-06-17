How IARPA Works: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know:
- IARPA stands for Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity and is one of the newest members of the U.S. intelligence community.
- Founded in 2008, IARPA's mission is to engage in "high-risk/high-payoff" research projects to accelerate the pace of intelligence gathering and analysis and ensure that U.S. information systems are safe from intrusion. In other words, IARPA intends to solve future problems today.
- IARPA-sponsored ventures will fall into one of three program buckets: smart collection, incisive analysis, and safe and secure operations.
