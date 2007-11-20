Infantry Tank Mark II A-12 Specifications
The Infantry Tank Mark II A-12 was an improvement over the Mark I in terms of both equipment and design. Find specifications for Britain's Matilda II below.
Date of service: 1939
Advertisement
Country: Great Britain
Type: Infantry Support
Dimensions: Length, 5.6 m (18.4ft); width, 2.59 m (8.5 ft); height, 2.51 m (8.2 ft)
Combat weight: 24,040 kg (26.5 tons)
Engine: Mark II Matilda II: Two AEG diesels; Mark II Matilda IV and later Marks: Two Leyland E170/1 diesels
Armament: One two-pounder (40mm) main gun; one 7.92mm BESA machine gun
Crew: 4
Speed: 24 km/h (15 mph)
Range: 258 km (150 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)