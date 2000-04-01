How Bread Works

Q: Why does bread need to rise twice? A: You let bread rise over several hours to develop its flavor. The longer the yeast cells have to work (up to a point), the more maltose and alcohol they can produce.

Q: Does the yeast reproduce in the bread? A: Yeast reproduces by cell division. Over the course of two hours, yeast does not really have time to reproduce. The yeast cells in the envelope of yeast are the cells that do the work in your loaf of bread. That is why, if you use old yeast, your bread will not rise. Most of the yeast cells in an old envelope of yeast have died, so there are not enough cells to power the expansion.