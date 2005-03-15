How Phytochemicals Work

Chances are you've eaten phytochemicals. Don't be alarmed -- they're not toxic agents produced by some huge chemical company, as the name might suggest. Phytochemicals are natural compounds found in the fruits and vegetables we eat (or should eat) every day.

Phytochemicals help give an orange its orange color and make a strawberry red. More importantly, they may protect us from some of the most deadly diseases that threaten us -- diseases such as cancer and heart disease. As the research on phytochemicals' health benefits mounts, many companies are jumping on the bandwagon and producing a variety of supplements containing them.

In this article, we will look at the wide range of phytochemicals contained in the foods we eat every day, learn how they can improve our health and find out how safe and effective they really are.