How Phytochemicals Work

The French Paradox In French culture, it is common to dine on rich cheeses, cream sauces and pastries. Yet they have lower heart-disease rates than Americans. How can that be? The clue, says researchers, may lie in what the French drink with their rich meals -- namely, red wine. Phenolics in red wine have been found in studies to inhibit the production of "bad" LDL cholesterol. Too much LDL cholesterol can lead to the build up of fatty plaque in blood vessel walls, increasing the risk of a heart attack. Researchers also believe that phenolics boost "good" HDL cholesterol, which protects the heart.

