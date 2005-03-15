How Phytochemicals Work

by Stephanie Watson
Phytochemical Reference Table

­Each different colored vegetable or fruit contains certain types of phyt­ochemicals. If you're looking for a particular vegetable that isn't here, look up a similarly colored food -- chances are, it contains the same types of phytochemical. For instance, kale has the same types of phytochemicals as broccoli.

Food Phytochemicals Benefits
Apples Flavonoids Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol
Beans Flavonoids (saponins) Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol
Berries Ellagic acid Prevent abnormal cellular changes that can lead to cancer
Broccoli Indoles, isothiocyanates Protect against cancer, heart disease and stroke
Carrots Beta-carotene Antioxidant
Citrus fruits Flavonoids (limonene) Antioxidant, inhibit tumor formation, decrease inflammation
Flaxseed Isoflavones Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol
Garlic Allium (allyl sulfides) Protect against certain cancers and heart disease, boost the immune system
Grains Isoflavones Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol
Red grapes (and wine) Flavonoids (quercitin) Protect against cancer and heart disease
Onions Allium (allyl sulfides) Protect against certain cancers and heart disease, boost the immune system
Sweet potatoes Beta-carotene Antioxidant
Soy (soybeans) Isoflavones Protect against cancer and heart disease, strengthen bones
Tea Flavonoids (quercitin) Protect against cancer and heart disease
Tomatoes Flavonoids Protect against cancer, fight infection

