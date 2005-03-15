How Phytochemicals Work

Phytochemical Reference Table
Each different colored vegetable or fruit contains certain types of phytochemicals. If you're looking for a particular vegetable that isn't here, look up a similarly colored food -- chances are, it contains the same types of phytochemical. For instance, kale has the same types of phytochemicals as broccoli.
|Food
|Phytochemicals
|Benefits
|Apples
|Flavonoids
|Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol
|Beans
|Flavonoids (saponins)
|Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol
|Berries
|Ellagic acid
|Prevent abnormal cellular changes that can lead to cancer
|Broccoli
|Indoles, isothiocyanates
|Protect against cancer, heart disease and stroke
|Carrots
|Beta-carotene
|Antioxidant
|Citrus fruits
|Flavonoids (limonene)
|Antioxidant, inhibit tumor formation, decrease inflammation
|Flaxseed
|Isoflavones
|Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol
|Garlic
|Allium (allyl sulfides)
|Protect against certain cancers and heart disease, boost the immune system
|Grains
|Isoflavones
|Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol
|Red grapes (and wine)
|Flavonoids (quercitin)
|Protect against cancer and heart disease
|Onions
|Allium (allyl sulfides)
|Protect against certain cancers and heart disease, boost the immune system
|Sweet potatoes
|Beta-carotene
|Antioxidant
|Soy (soybeans)
|Isoflavones
|Protect against cancer and heart disease, strengthen bones
|Tea
|Flavonoids (quercitin)
|Protect against cancer and heart disease
|Tomatoes
|Flavonoids
|Protect against cancer, fight infection