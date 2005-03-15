How Phytochemicals Work

­Each different colored vegetable or fruit contains certain types of phyt­ochemicals. If you're looking for a particular vegetable that isn't here, look up a similarly colored food -- chances are, it contains the same types of phytochemical. For instance, kale has the same types of phytochemicals as broccoli.

Food Phytochemicals Benefits Apples Flavonoids Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol Beans Flavonoids (saponins) Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol Berries Ellagic acid Prevent abnormal cellular changes that can lead to cancer Broccoli Indoles, isothiocyanates Protect against cancer, heart disease and stroke Carrots Beta-carotene Antioxidant Citrus fruits Flavonoids (limonene) Antioxidant, inhibit tumor formation, decrease inflammation Flaxseed Isoflavones Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol Garlic Allium (allyl sulfides) Protect against certain cancers and heart disease, boost the immune system Grains Isoflavones Protect against cancer, lower cholesterol Red grapes (and wine) Flavonoids (quercitin) Protect against cancer and heart disease Onions Allium (allyl sulfides) Protect against certain cancers and heart disease, boost the immune system Sweet potatoes Beta-carotene Antioxidant Soy (soybeans) Isoflavones Protect against cancer and heart disease, strengthen bones Tea Flavonoids (quercitin) Protect against cancer and heart disease Tomatoes Flavonoids Protect against cancer, fight infection