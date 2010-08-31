How Cornucopia's Digital Gastronomy Works

After examining the futuristic descriptions of the Cornucopia, you're left wondering about the purpose of it all. Why did Coelho and Zoran come up with the concept in the first place?

The Cornucopia enhances at-home food preparation. While food technology has advanced in food factories and for the master chefs of the world, most of these technological advances aren't accessible to the at-home cook [source: Coelho]. Digital Gastronomy makes cooking at home easier and more appealing in a time when more and more people eat out and let others control the content of their food.

Sustainability is more a byproduct of the Cornucopia than a primary purpose, but even so, its ability to decrease consumption is welcomed by some environmentalists. Because the Cornucopia dispenses ingredients with precision, food waste is minimal. The Cornucopia also consolidates the tools necessary for running an efficient kitchen and leaves little need for excess appliances. The result is a reduction of waste and consumption, amounting to increased sustainability.

But the true value of the project is that it provokes a discussion about the future of food [source: Coelho]. The designers are specifically interested in users having complete control over their initial ingredients, and, therefore, the end product. This is an opportune time for such a discussion, because these days people are often left in the dark about the ingredients that are in the foods they eat and how those ingredients will affect overall health [source: Coelho]. The goal of the Cornucopia is to provide the user with complete control over the nutrient density and quality of the end product. According to the designers, the more information people have about the food they're eating, the more likely they are to make better choices.

