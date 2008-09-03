Science
How Crypton Super Fabrics Work

by Jessika Toothman

Crypton Fabric: The Methods

Crypton Super Fabrics come in a wide variety of textures, styles and colors.
Photo Courtesy of Crypton, Inc.

Special processing is performed on each and every inch of Crypton Super Fabrics to give them the properties we read about on the last page. The process involves coating the fabric in a special mix of materials developed and honed over a number of years by the Rubins, with help from specialists in fields like textile engineering and chemistry.

The process is done at the company's manufacturing plant in Kings Mountain, N.C. To avoid the plastic-like feel of water-repellant materials like vinyl, the fabric is repeatedly treated with a water-based solution containing a variety of ingredients. Mainly, these include antimicrobial and fluorochemical agents. The antimicrobials are disinfectants aimed at preventing the growth of, and killing, microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, mildew, mold and algae. Fluorochemicals (think of products like Scotchgard and Teflon, but with a unique new chemistry) help increase the fabric's water- and stain-resistance. Other ingredients in the fabric's treatment may include:

  • thickeners to help ensure the fabric treatment is the proper consistency to effectively coat all the fibers
  • UV stabilizers to provide at least two years of guaranteed fade-resistance for Crypton's outdoor line
  • flame retardants to help decrease flammability
  • resins to help strengthen the treatment's molecular bonds
  • additional additives, such as dyes and pigments to add a splash of color

After allowing the wet treatment fully to penetrate the fabric, the fabric is dried and cured at high temperatures and can be printed with different patterns. A variety of different fabrics can undergo the Crypton process, such as cotton, linen, silk, wool, acrylic, rayon and polyester.n product line for the best results.

Once Crypton Super Fabrics -- fully inspected and tested -- leave the factory and head out into the world, a lot of messy situations are likely looming in their future. In restaurants, homes, hotels and hospitals, spills and stains happen all too frequently. On the next page, we'll take a look at the unique disinfectants, deodorizers and stain removers Crypton developed to keep their fabrics sanitized and smelling sweet.

­

Green Light

Crypton has several initiatives currently underway to increase the greenness of their products. They do this first and foremost by creating sustainable long-lasting products -- no need for frequent replacements here. They’re making an effort to choose the chemical ingredients that go into the production process with care, selecting ones that are as environmentally- and people-friendly as possible; the same care goes into selecting fibers, a portion of which have been recycled. The production process itself is also closely examined for ways to cut consumption and pollution. If green is definitely your thing, go with their Crypton Green product line for the best results.

