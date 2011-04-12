How to Make a Barometer

A barometer measures atmospheric pressure. You can build a simple air-type or water-type barometer using common household items.
Let's start with an air-based -- or aneroid -- barometer. For this project you'll need:
Advertisement
- A coffee can
- Plastic wrap
- A rubber band
- Tape
- An index card
- A toothpick
- A drinking straw
Here's what you do:
- Cover the can with plastic wrap. Secure the plastic wrap with the rubber band. Make sure the cover is airtight.
- Place the straw in the center of the cover with about one-third extending past the edge of the can.
- Tape the straw into place.
- Tape the toothpick to the end of the straw that extends past the can's edge. Both the straw and the toothpick are horizontal.
- Tape one edge of the index card to the can so the card extends out behind and parallel to the toothpick.
- Draw a line on the card opposite the spot where the toothpick is pointing.
- Add several evenly-spaced marks above and below the original line.
- Check the toothpick's position every now and then. The higher it points the greater the barometric pressure, and vice versa.
[source: Aneroid Barometer]
Now let's make a water-based barometer. Here's what you'll need:
- A jar
- A yardstick or metric ruler
- A clear straw
- Tape
- Chewing gum or putty
Here's what you do:
- Tape the ruler securely inside the jar with the numbers facing inside the jar.
- Tape the straw to the ruler so that it doesn't block the numbers. Make sure the straw doesn't touch the bottom of the jar.
- Fill the jar about halfway with water.
- Draw the water partially up the straw and seal the top with gum or putty.
- Mark the water level on the straw.
- Check the water level in the straw periodically. A rise in the level indicates an increase in barometric pressure, and vice versa.
- Calibrate the numbers on the ruler to the true barometric pressure by comparing it with local weather reports.
[source: Water-based Barometer]