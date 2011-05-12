How to Make a Solar Water Heater Using a Soda Can

You can harness the power of the sun to heat water! Go green with a solar water heater using an old soda can. Just follow these instructions and you can heat water with the power of the sun.

Materials:

One empty, clear 67.6-ounce (2-liter) soda bottle

One empty 24-ounce (709.8-milliliter) soda can (any can that will fit inside the bottle will work)

A cardboard box about 16-by-16-by-16-inches (40.6-by-40.6-by-40.6-centimeters)

Aluminum foil or empty potato chip bags with the reflective plastic inside

Glue

Black paint

How to make it:

Clean the soda bottle and can with dishwashing soap and water. Rinse well and let dry [source: Marlow ]. Cut the top of the soda bottle off about 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) below where it straightens at the widest point around [source: Marlow ]. Cut eight 1-inch (2.5-centimeter) slits into piece of the bottle you just cut off. Space the slits evenly around the circumference of the bottle [source: Marlow ]. Paint the outside of the aluminum can black. Make sure you don't get any paint inside the can [source: Marlow ]. Cut off the top and two sides of the cardboard box [source: Marlow ]. Glue aluminum foil or a recycled reflective surface, like the insides of potato chip bags, to the inside of the two remaining sides and bottom of the box [source: Marlow ].

This is your solar heater. Here's how to use it: