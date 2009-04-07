How Solar-powered Sunglasses Work: Author’s Note
It's always a bit nerve-wracking to write about a product when it's still in concept. Will there be information available about how the product works? Is there a prototype? Sometimes you're working with neither, but in the case of the solar-powered sunglasses I was able to piece together how these sunglasses work -- it's all about photovoltaic cells. Note: I have to confess the entire time I was writing this piece I kept thinking how these oversized white frames reminded me of Willy Wonka's sunglasses in Tim Burton's version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
